OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was killed Monday night after a stabbing in a southwest Oklahoma City convenience store parking lot.

Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department said they were called to a 7-Eleven near SW 29th Street and Blackwelder Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

“Officers had arrived there, had learned that there were two people in the parking lot. At some point, they got into some kind of altercation with one another. It escalated to the point of one stabbing the other,” Quirk said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. They were pronounced dead when they got there.

The name of the victim has not been released yet.

“The suspect has not been named, identified,” Quirk said. “No one is in custody.”

Quirk said they don’t know how the argument started, what it was about, or even if the two people knew each other.

He said they’re still trying to piece together the situation and are in the early stages of an investigation.

“I don’t know how many witnesses were involved. I don’t even know how busy it was at that time at the convenience store to know how many witnesses that might have saw anything,” Quirk said. “So, again, if you do have pivotal information, contact with homicide, tip line.”

This was Oklahoma City’s sixth homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department’s homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.