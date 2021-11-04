Police search for suspect in deadly northwest Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating a Wednesday night homicide.

This happened near NW 36th and Western.

Now the search is on for the person responsible.

“There were several shell casings on scene,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say the call came in just before 10 p.m. after people heard gunshots nearby.

“When police arrived, they located one victim in the front yard of this residence deceased from several gunshot wounds,” Quirk said.

“They initiated CPR immediately until emergency medical personnel arrived. However, unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and is deceased at this time,” said Sgt. Rob Robertson, Oklahoma City Police Department.

That victim has been identified as 52-year-old Anthony Hooks.

Police tell KFOR they’re not sure whether or not he has a connection to the area.

Neighbors tell us it’s usually a quiet street.

They were surprised to hear the gunshots nearby.

“I heard a quick succession of like a small-caliber pistol. Just like pop, pop, pop really fast,” said Jared Smith, who lives nearby. “I wasn’t really thinking much after I heard that. Adrenaline definitely spiked. I just kind of ducked just in case.”

Police are still working to learn what happened.

“Right now information is very limited,” Quirk said. “We don’t have a suspect in custody.”

Police say if you have any information, you can contact the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.