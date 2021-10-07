Police search for suspect who fired shots in southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are now investigating after a suspect was caught on camera shooting at least 12 rounds at homes near May and SW 104th.

Oklahoma City police were called to the scene early Monday morning.

“We heard pounding or we thought it was maybe somebody pounding on the door somebody is pounding on the glass,” said resident Rachel Garcia. “You hear things and you look outside, but when ever is your house really shot?”

Before the person ran off, the shooter was caught on camera.

You can see them jog toward the street in a hoodie, and then fire multiple runs in the direction of neighborhood homes.

“We jumped up grabbed our gun, came looked out the window and we didn’t see anything,” said Garcia.

Once police arrived, she went outside to see her home and car hit by gunfire.

The bullets even shattering a glass screen door.

“It just doesn’t seem real and even watching the video it’s just unreal … it’s like a movie,” she said.

Garcia says she counted about 14 shots from the video, and it only lasted a couple seconds.

Now, the biggest question is why?

“Why our house why are you here?” she asked.

Garcia says the street is usually pretty quiet.

Police tell KFOR she wasn’t the only one who called in.

“We had several phone calls from citizens saying they heard gunshots in the area,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk with OKCPD.

Now they’re hoping anyone with information will come forward.

Garcia says she’s just glad this didn’t end worse.

“There’s just no clue as to why somebody would do it,” sje saod.

Police reports show investigators found 12 shell casings in the street.

Police say no one was injured, and no one else’s home was hit.