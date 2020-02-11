Police search for two suspects after loaded gun was stolen from car in restaurant parking lot

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Police are searching for two people who broke into a car, stole a loaded gun and a bag of clothes in a busy restaurant parking lot.

It happened back on February 2nd in the parking lot of Good Gravy near Western and Wilshire.

According to the police report, two people were caught on camera inside the restaurant before they allegedly smashed out the window of a truck in the parking lot and stole a loaded gun and a bag of clothes.

Call crime stoppers at (405)-235-7300 if you have information that could help police make an arrest.