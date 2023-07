OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are searching for two people they say burglarized a local business.

Two accused to burglarizing business. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

According to police, the two burglarized a business near the 7700 block of Melrose Lane.

OKCPD asks anyone with information regarding who they are to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit an anonymous tip online at okccrimetips.com.