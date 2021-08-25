Police searching for 2 suspects accused in assault at Northpark Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they search for two suspects accused in an assault at an Oklahoma City mall.

Shortly after midnight on Aug. 14, officers were called to the XO Cocktail Lounge in reference to an assault.

Witnesses said that it all started when a man got into a verbal argument with two black men inside the lounge.

Officials say after leaving the lounge, the men attacked one man.

According to the police report, the alleged suspects were seen getting into a black Mercedes.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.