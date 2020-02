OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are searching for a man who allegedly stole a package from a local home.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say a porch pirate attempted to hide his face from a doorbell camera while stealing a package from a front porch.

Investigators say they have already contacted the company whose logo is on his hat, but it appears that he is not a current employee.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.