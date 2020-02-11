Police searching for alleged ‘quick-change’ artist who stole from bank

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for an alleged ‘quick-change artist’ who got away with thousands of dollars from a local bank.

On Jan. 29, officers were called to a MidFirst Bank in southwest Oklahoma City following a reported larceny.

The manager told investigators that a man came into the bank and wanted to exchange $5,000 in $100 bills to $50 bills.

According to the police report, once he was handed the cash, he said he wanted the money in Euros. When he was told they didn’t have Euros at that bank, he told the teller that he wanted the money back in the $100 bills.

Once he left the building, the employee realized that they were short $2,000 of the $5,000.

After watching the surveillance footage, employees realized that the man used some sleight of hand to sneak $2,000 into his jacket.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma City police released photos of the alleged suspect.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.