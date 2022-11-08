OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say an armed bank robber is on the run in Oklahoma City.

Around 12 p.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City police were called to a bank robbery at the City National Bank, located near I-240 and Western Ave.

Investigators say the robber walked into the bank armed with a handgun.

He reportedly jumped over the counter and started taking money.

Officials say the robbery took about two minutes before the suspect took off in a red Jeep Renegade.

