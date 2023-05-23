STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Stillwater Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect from an armed robbery earlier this month.

The incident happened on Friday, March 12, at the Dollar General on East 6th Street in Stillwater.

“We just got robbed,” said an employee to a 911 dispatcher. “Someone came in here with a knife and stole our money.”

About a week a half later, police are still working to track down the man they believe did it.

“There’s no telling what else he has,” said Stillwater PD’s Lt. TJ Low.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, dressed in dark clothes, walking into the store.

“It was a black man, about 6’1”. He came in. He was being normal. He was asking about batteries,” said the employee.

According to Lt. Low, the suspect then “moved the clerk to the back of the register and then demanded the safe to be open.”

The video shows one employee holding their hands up, as the suspect runs out of the Dollar General with what appears to be a bag in his hands.

“He told us not to move,” said the employee. “He grabbed all of the money in our safe.”

Lt. Low said the suspect likely eventually got into a car and drove away. Investigators aren’t sure if he’s from the area or not, but they’re asking the public to take a close look at his picture so authorities can get him off of the streets.

“We want to capture this suspect because without him to harm anybody or to harm anybody else in the future,” said Lt. Low. “We want to protect our citizens as well as our businesses here in Stillwater.”

If you have any information about the suspect, you’re asked to call the Stillwater Police Department tip line at (405) 533-8477.