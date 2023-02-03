OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are still searching for a suspect who reportedly stole a truck and wrecked it in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 3 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City officers attempted to pull over the stolen vehicle near Enterprise and Meridian Ave.

The chase traveled through a neighborhood near S.E. 44th and Bryant where the suspect eventually crashed into a parked car.

The suspect ran from the scene, reportedly losing a shoe in the process.

Officers set up a perimeter but were not able to find him.