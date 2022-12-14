OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing new details about a shooting that killed a young mother and injured a 4-month-old in November.

Last month, Oklahoma City police were called to a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of S.E. 51st St.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department said an 18-year-old woman showed up to a home near S.E. 44th St. and Bryant Ave. trying to pick someone up.

When she arrived, investigators said an unknown car drove by.

“Someone from the inside of that vehicle began shooting from the inside of the vehicle, struck the victim,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The woman was shot multiple times while holding her 4-month-old child, who was also grazed on the foot.

The mother was taken to the hospital where she died.

Now, investigators say they have obtained surveillance footage of the suspect’s vehicle.

Authorities say the footage is grainy, but that’s all they have at this point.

Images released of suspect in deadly drive-by shooting Credit: Oklahoma City Police Department

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.