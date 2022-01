Police investigating murder near SW 42nd and May

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a murder in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Dec. 10, officers were called to a homicide in the area of S.W. 42nd and S. May Ave.

Now, investigators have released a photo of a man they would like to speak with in connection to the murder.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.