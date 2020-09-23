Police searching for driver after truck slams into Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are searching for a driver who crashed into the side of a house in southwest Oklahoma City early Wednesday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, investigators say residents heard a loud crash near S.W. 44th and Agnew.

Neighbors told KFOR that the driver of a truck crashed through a fence before slamming into the side of a nearby house.

“I was sleeping in my chair, heard a bang and then heard a big crash. Come running out with a phone in my hand, calling 911 and then noticed the truck in my neighbor’s house,” said Kim Tanksley.

By the time Oklahoma City police officers arrived, the driver had already fled the scene.

Officers and Oklahoma City firefighters worked to stabilize the home to prevent part of it from collapsing.

Fortunately, the homeowner was not injured in the crash.

