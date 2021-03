DAVIS, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester.

The inmate, whose name was not released, is believed to be in the Davis area, which is in Garvin and Murray counties .

Davis police spotted a vehicle matching the vehicle the inmate was in, but the driver fled, exited the vehicle and ran into a wooded area on foot.

An exact location of where this occurred was not provided.