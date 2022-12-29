OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly escaped custody following a car chase on Thursday.

Police say the suspect was allegedly involved in an armed robbery and was later involved in a car chase with police in Spencer, Oklahoma. The suspect was also seen throwing multiple firearms out of the vehicle’s window during the chase.

The suspect escaped custody while at a medical facility in the area.

According to officials, the suspect is wearing an orange shirt, gray shorts, orange shoes and handcuffs.

This is a developing story.