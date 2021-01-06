Police searching for family of Oklahoma murder victim

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for the public’s help regarding a murder victim.

On Dec. 21, officers responded to a domestic call in the 13900 block of N. Henney Rd. in rural Oklahoma County.

Witnesses told police that 62-year-old Terry Shaffer was very upset and said that he had harmed someone in a trailer.

At that point, Shaffer fled the scene.

When officers arrived, they found the body of the victim, identified as 46-year-old Lee Ann Roberts.

A short time later, Shaffer was taken into custody on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Now, investigators say they are working to notify Roberts’ family of her passing.

Homicide detectives say they have been unable to locate any next-of-kin for Roberts.

If you have any information regarding her family members, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.