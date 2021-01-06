Police searching for family of Oklahoma murder victim

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for the public’s help regarding a murder victim.

On Dec. 21, officers responded to a domestic call in the 13900 block of N. Henney Rd. in rural Oklahoma County.

Witnesses told police that 62-year-old Terry Shaffer was very upset and said that he had harmed someone in a trailer.

At that point, Shaffer fled the scene.

When officers arrived, they found the body of the victim, identified as 46-year-old Lee Ann Roberts.

A short time later, Shaffer was taken into custody on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Now, investigators say they are working to notify Roberts’ family of her passing.

Homicide detectives say they have been unable to locate any next-of-kin for Roberts.

If you have any information regarding her family members, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter