Police searching for man accused of shooting at semi-trucks along I-35

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in McClain County are searching for a suspect who is accused of shooting at semi-trucks along I-35.

On Thursday morning, officials received reports of a person shooting at semi-trucks along I-35, between the 75 and 86 mile markers.

Officials say the suspect is described as a white man with a goatee who was last seen wearing a black toboggan hat and a black coat.

“We ask that if you see a subject matching that description in this area to call 911 and consider him armed and dangerous. Subject is on foot; left his vehicle behind,” a post by the Purcell Police Department read.

Authorities with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, McClain County Sheriff’s Office, and Purcell Police Department are taking part in the search.

