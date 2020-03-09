Police searching for man wanted in connection to 2 Oklahoma murders

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a man accused in two separate murder cases.

On Monday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released a photo of 19-year-old Dave Tariq Walker.

Walker is wanted on two separate murder cases spanning several months.

In September, authorities were called to a reported shooting near S.W. 15th and Pennsylvania Ave.

When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Marquez Pettit dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities say an arrest warrant was issued for Walker in connection to that case and the murder of James Smith in November.

Around 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 23, officers were called to the area of Greenvale Rd. and Melrose Ln. after witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area.

When police arrived at the scene, they spotted a truck parked in the grass near the entrance to the London Square Apartments.

Authorities say the truck appeared to be running and was resting against a chain-link fence, a police report states.

As officers got closer to the vehicle, they spotted a man’s body.

Investigators say 47-year-old James Smith was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

At this point, there is a reward being offered through the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

