TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Tulsa Police Department officials need help locating a suspect who allegedly raped an elderly woman.

Elga Harper, 40, is wanted on an arrest warrant for two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery and assault and battery by means likely to produce death, according to Tulsa police.

Elga Harper. Photo from Tulsa police.

Tulsa officers were called at around 5 p.m. Wednesday to a home near 51st and Memorial.

An elderly woman told officers that Elga Harper beat and sexually assaulted her in her home.

The woman suffered extremely serious injuries to her head, face and body. She was rushed to a hospital, police said.

Harper appears in the above photos. Though he has a beard in the photos, police have reason to believe he has since shaved to change his appearance.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call 9-1-1.