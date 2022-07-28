OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a man who burglarized a McDonald’s in the northwest part of the city.
The suspect used a rock to break the drive-thru window of the McDonald’s at NW 140th and Pennsylvania after the restaurant closed for the night.
Surveillance video captured footage of the man rummaging through the fast-food restaurant before leaving.
Contact Crime Stoppers if you have information on the suspect by calling (405) 235-7300 or going to www.okccrimetips.com.