OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a man who burglarized a McDonald’s in the northwest part of the city.

The suspect used a rock to break the drive-thru window of the McDonald’s at NW 140th and Pennsylvania after the restaurant closed for the night.

    Oklahoma City police are searching for this suspect. From OKCPD
Surveillance video captured footage of the man rummaging through the fast-food restaurant before leaving.

Contact Crime Stoppers if you have information on the suspect by calling (405) 235-7300 or going to www.okccrimetips.com.