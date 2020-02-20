Police searching for missing Oklahoma man

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tecumseh are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Earlier this week, the Tecumseh Police Department released a photo of 33-year-old Nathan Wayne Smith.

Investigators say Smith was last seen around Jan. 26 in Tecumseh. However, he hasn’t been seen or heard from since then.

He is known to frequent the Tecumseh and Shawnee area.

Smith is a white male, standing 5’7″ tall and weighing 170 pounds.

If you have any information on Smith’s whereabouts, call Lt. Det. Trey Baker at (405) 598-3755.