SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Murray County are searching for a missing man who hasn’t been seen in several days.

The Sulphur Police Department and the Murray County Sheriff’s Office are searching for 46-year-old Robert Broom.

Officials say Broom was last seen leaving his house, located in the 100 block of E. Muskogee in Sulphur, on foot on Saturday, Oct. 29.

When Broom left the house, he was wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeved black shirt, and a Dallas Cowboys jacket.

If you have any information about Broom or his whereabouts, call the Sulphur Police Department (580) 622-6266 or the Murray County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 622-3918.