NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Norman are searching for a missing teenager who hasn’t been seen for several days.

Officials say 17-year-old Justice Francis was last seen on Thursday, July 21 around 7 p.m. near E. Rock Creek and S. Peebly Rd. in Norman.

Investigators say she was last seen at the Post Oak Campground at Lake Thunderbird. She was wearing black shorts, a black holster top, and sandals.

She is described as a white female, standing 5’6″ tall, and weighing 170 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts call Norman police at (405) 321-1600.