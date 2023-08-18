EARLSBORO, Okla. (KFOR) — Tiffany Lavonne Hall has been reported missing and last sighted near the intersection of Highway 3 and Valley View east of Shawnee on August 4.

Tiffany Lavonne Hall. Images from Earlsboro Police.

Hall is described as a 47-year-old, 5’7″, 165 lbs. African American female who is commonly seen using a cane or a makeshift walking device. Hall’s family are concerned for her health and safety due to her history of medical and mental health conditions.

For any information that can help in locating Hall, contact Assistant Chief Doe via email at assistant.chief@townofearlsboro.com or by phone (405) 997-3992.