Police searching for owner of jacket who stopped to help accident victim in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a witness who stopped to help a victim who had been hit by a car.

Around 8:40 p.m. on March 30th, Oklahoma City officers were called to an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near N. Western Ave. and Eubanks.

When police arrived, they realized that the vehicle had left the scene.

However, investigators learned that someone stopped to help the victim but left before officers arrived on the scene.

Authorities say they want to speak with the witness because they may have vital information about the accident.

“How do we know they were there you may ask? Because they used the pictured jacket to cover up the victim and left it behind,” the police department posted on Facebook.

Investigators say they are waiting for DNA results to come back from the jacket, but are hoping someone may come forward with information regarding the case.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.