Police searching for robbery, shooting suspects in Bethany

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for four suspects after a man was shot early Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at the Western Oaks Apartments near N.W. 22nd and Rockwell Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to both legs.

The victim told investigators that the suspects told him to empty his pockets, but he attempted to fight back. At that point, he says one of the suspects pulled out a gun, pointed it at his head and pulled the trigger.

The gun didn’t go off, but he was shot in both legs during a struggle.

Officials with the Bethany Police Department says they are searching for two black males and two black females. All of the suspects are between 16 and 18-years-old.

Polcie say one male suspect was between 5’0″ and 5’6″ tall, with lighter black skin. He was wearing a white tank top and gray sweatpants.

The other male suspect was between 5’10” and 5’11” tall, with a skinny build and was dark complected. He was wearing a black bandanna, black zip up hoodie, and dark jeans.

The suspects left the scene in a 2005 dark colored, 4-door BMW.

If you have any information on the case, call the Bethany Police Department at (405) 789-2323.

