EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Police are searching for a suspect after a drive-by shooting investigation led to a pursuit early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the area of NW 122nd and MacArthur in Oklahoma City shortly after midnight on Wednesday regarding a drive-by shooting that damaged a vehicle nearby.

Officials say the driver of a white charger fled the scene and led police on a pursuit. The driver later bailed from the car near East 2nd St. and Bryant in Edmond.

Police say they are still searching for the suspect.