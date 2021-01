OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in southwest Oklahoma City are searching for a gunman following a reported shooting late Tuesday night.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a shooting near S.W. 22nd and Pennsylvania Ave.

Investigators say a man was walking when a white car pulled up beside him and he was shot.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but is expected to recover.

So far, no details on the suspected shooter have been released.