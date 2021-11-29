Police searching for suspect after victim shot at store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that injured one person on Sunday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to the Express Gas and Grocery store, located near Wilshire and NW Expressway.

Investigators say the victim and the suspect arrived at the parking lot in separate cars. At this point, it is unclear if they knew each other or not.

The victim walked into the store, and the suspect walked in after him. That’s when officials say the suspect shot the victim.

The suspect fled the scene and has not been arrested.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but is expected to survive.