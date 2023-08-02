OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian while running from police.

“I just feel sad for the victim,” said Melvin Mahamad who works nearby. “I’m praying for the family that we can get to the bottom of this.”

The incident happened around 12:30, when a police officer was in the area of Southeast 29th and Shields Blvd.

“He attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that started to accelerate. He advised that he was possibly going to be in pursuit of the vehicle. He started to accelerate the vehicle, and reached a speed that was unsafe,” said OKCPD Captain Benjamin Weir.

So, the officer called off the pursuit, but continued to follow in the direction the car was going.

“After some time continuing in the same direction as the suspect vehicle, he came upon that crash,” said Captain Weir.

Police say the driver ran away and is still at large.

“It appears that there was a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle whenever it lost control and is deceased,” said Weir.

Mahamad told KFOR he’s worked at the convenience store across the street for two years.

“I was on my way to work, and a woman approached me. She was hysterical and she told me that she heard a real loud bang,” said Mahamad. “This is a pretty bad area right here. Crime is pretty high. So, it just makes me wonder.”

Police haven’t released the name of the person who was killed.