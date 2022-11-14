OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City left one man dead.

It happened Sunday morning near Rockwell and Northwest Expressway.

Police were called to an apartment complex early Sunday morning on reports of the sound of gunshots – and made a terrible discovery upon arrival.

“Persons associated with that apartment had arrived there, discovered the person shot multiple times,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “Police were called to that apartment.”

A tragic morning at the Bennett Ridge Apartments in northwest Oklahoma City.

Officials say 34-year-old Dillard Tornes died at the scene.

News 4 went to the apartment complex Monday in search of more answers.

We were asked to leave.

Police say what led up Tornes’ his death is still a mystery.

“Right now, the investigation is still early, trying to figure out what exactly occurred,” Quirk said. “There are interviews to be given, multiple interviews have been given, so we’re still trying to piece together what happened.”

Police are also still trying to determine who is responsible.

“We don’t have anybody in custody regarding this incident,” said Quirk. “So we’re still trying to figure it out.”

Once again, no arrests have been made. If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.