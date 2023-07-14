DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Police are searching for the person who fired shots inside a Del City gas station early Friday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning at a 7 Eleven near Sooner Road and SE 44th. Shots were fired during an armed robbery but no one was hit.

Officials say the suspect fled the scene in a newer model black Honda Civic with black rims driving south on Sooner Rd.

Anyone with any information regarding the robbery or suspect is asked to call either Del City Police or Oklahoma City Police.