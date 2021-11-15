Police searching for suspect who shot victim at nightclub

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a shooting at a northeast Oklahoma City nightclub.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at the Tree Lounge, located near N.E. 36th and Santa Fe.

According to police, witnesses inside the club reported hearing gunshots before a victim was found.

One person was found with a gunshot wound. That victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but there is no word on their condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.