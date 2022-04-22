CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Choctaw are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole property from an Oklahoma church.

Officials with the Choctaw Police Department posted surveillance photos from the Choctaw Church of Christ on Facebook, saying they are searching for a suspect.

Investigators say a woman stole two artificial trees and a planter from the Choctaw Church of Christ.

Authorities say they believe the same suspect might be connected to a theft at a church in Harrah.

If you have any information on the case, call the Choctaw Police Department.