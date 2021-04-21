Police searching for suspects accused of stealing 50 boxes of ammunition

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help identifying men accused of stealing ammunition.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released photos of men they would like to speak with in regards to a theft.

Investigators say the trio walked into a sports and outdoor store near I-240 and S. Walker Ave. and loaded over 50 boxes of ammunition into a backpack before leaving the store.

Authorities say the suspects were seen getting into a white vehicle.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Download the NEW KFOR App!

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report