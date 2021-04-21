Police searching for suspects accused of stealing 50 boxes of ammunition

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help identifying men accused of stealing ammunition.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released photos of men they would like to speak with in regards to a theft.

Investigators say the trio walked into a sports and outdoor store near I-240 and S. Walker Ave. and loaded over 50 boxes of ammunition into a backpack before leaving the store.

Authorities say the suspects were seen getting into a white vehicle.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.