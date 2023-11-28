OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot to death Monday outside of a northwest Oklahoma City home.

Neighbors said off camera that they heard multiple shots that night and when police got to the scene they found a man shot dead inside of a van. Right now, they need the public’s help in identifying and arresting suspects.

“We believe that there may have been people who might have seen something in the area,” Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

The homicide happened near NW 8th Street and Harris Avenue a little after 6 p.m. on Monday. Neighbors in the area said they heard at least five shots ring out. Knight said when officers got to the home in question they found a man who was shot and sitting in a van out front.

“He was transported to an area hospital,” Knight said. “Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries, was pronounced dead at the hospital.”

The victim was identified by police as 47-year-old Matthew Brooks. Knight said it’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Neighbors said they didn’t want to speak on camera due to the situation and added that the home had some suspicious activity under a previous owner. One neighbor claimed to have seen a car driving by the home numerous times on their security camera. Still though, the unknown remains as to who killed their neighbor.

“This is right around rush hour. So, it was around again around 6:15, 6:30 last night,” Knight said. “So, a lot of people out that time of evening, a lot of people coming home. Hopefully somebody saw something.”’

There have not been any arrests made in the case, police also say no motive or suspects have been identified. Anyone with information should call the homicide tip line 405-297-1200.