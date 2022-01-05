Police searching for suspects after man shot outside Oklahoma store

Spencer Jones shooting

Police released surveillance footage of shooting suspects

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are searching for three people they want to speak with following a deadly shooting in Oklahoma County.

Around 2 p.m. on Monday, police officers and emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at a store in the 9800 block of Spencer Jones Road.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they learned that one man had been shot.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Donnell Smith, had been rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that Smith was involved in an argument in the parking lot of the store when he was shot and killed.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma City police released surveillance footage of three people they want to speak with in connection to the shooting.

Detectives say the suspects got into a white crew cab Ford truck with a bronze or gold rocker panel.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

