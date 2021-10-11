Police searching for suspects involved in deadly hit-and-run

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a deadly hit-and-run crash in Oklahoma City.

On Oct. 7, Oklahoma City police were called to a crash near S.W. 59th and Walker Ave.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they realized that a pedestrian had been hit and killed by a vehicle.

In fact, police believe the victim was hit by two vehicles that were heading southbound, but both vehicles fled the scene.

Now, authorities are asking for the public’s help finding the drivers.

Officials say one vehicle is believed to be a maroon or red Chevy Malibu, and the second car is a dark-colored sedan.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

