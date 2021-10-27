Police searching for suspects wanted for vandalism, assault at restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -Tempers flared at a Hibachi grill restaurant Monday night with two dinner guests going on a rampage.

The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the suspects, saying they will likely file charges of vandalism and assault and battery.

“Disruptive, disorderly, belligerent, hateful,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

He’s describing two individuals who vandalized the Shogun Steak House of Japan at Northpark Mall Monday.

“They destroyed whatever was around them,” he explained.

The two women left the restaurant in a fury, upset about their food. They then came back, acting so violently that some diners ran out of the restaurant in fear.

“It actually alarmed them,” he said. “It scared them to the point that they ended up running as these two suspects were belligerent, breaking plates, cups, novelty items inside the restaurant.”

In the chaos, one diner was even seriously hurt.

“As they were attempting to leave, one of our victims fell and at some point our suspect actually threw a plate at one of our victims’ heads, causing a pretty significant injury, a pretty significant laceration to our victim’s heads,” Quirk continued.

The pair then fled the mall in a vehicle.

Police are asking the public to take a close look at the faces in the released surveillance video and to give them a call with any tips.

KFOR talked with a manager of Shogun. They have no comment at this time, only saying they trust police to take care of the situation.