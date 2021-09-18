Police searching for suspects who killed young mother during botched home invasion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It has been more than a year since a young mother was killed during a party in southwest Oklahoma City, and police are still searching for clues.

In April of 2020, 18-year-old Madison Farley was at a house party in southwest Oklahoma City.

According to police, in the early morning hours of April 9th, three men broke in, demanded money and shot Madison in the head.

“We need to find these people who did this to our baby,” said Bobbie Renfrow, Farley’s mother, in 2020.

Madison was a young mother at the time of her death. Her son, Spencer, was only a 1-year-old when she died.

“These people need to be caught. They need to pay for what they’ve done,” Renfrow said.

So far, the case is still cold.

Now, Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help in the case.

If you have information that could lead to an arrest, call the Homicide Tip line at 405-297-1200, or CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.