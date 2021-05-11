Police searching for SUV in connection to deadly drive-by shooting in Del City

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City police are searching for the owner of an SUV that is possibly connected to a drive-by shooting that killed one teenager and wounded two other teens.

The shooting occurred in a neighborhood in the 800 block of Briar Lane, near Southeast 15th and Bryant, at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 7.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of the black Ford Escape pictured below. It has noticeable damage on its driver side.

Del City police investigators are searching for the driver of this SUV.

People in the neighborhood said they heard about a dozen gunshots. They said they then ran outside and found people screaming for help.

Two males and a female, all teenagers, were shot. One of the males, a 17-year-old, died from his wounds. Police found him dead in the driveway of a home.

The two other shooting victims were transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

Del City police ask that anyone who has any information about the shooting or the driver of the SUV either call 911 or the Del City Police Department at (405) 677-2443, or email them at delcitytips@cityofdelcity.org.