OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a security guard who was shot earlier this month has died from his injuries.

Around 1 a.m. on March 18, officers were called to a shooting at a nightclub, located in the 200 block of N.E. 36th St.

When police arrived, they found 42-year-old Gary Lee Middaugh, Jr. with a gunshot wound.

Middaugh was rushed to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators learned that Middaugh was working security at a nightclub when he escorted a man out of the club for causing a disturbance.

While being escorted out, the man pulled out a gun and shot Middaugh in the chest.

Sadly, Middaugh passed away on March 27.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.