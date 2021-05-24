Police: Security guard shot armed man at Oklahoma City dispensary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say no arrests have been made in connection to a deadly shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a reported shooting at the Stability Cannabis Shop, located near I-40 and Meridian.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that one person had been rushed to a local hospital.

The victim, identified as 39-year-old Jobe Bicksler, was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that Bicksler went to the business, but was refused service. He left, but then came back and was stopped by security.

Following a verbal exchange, witnesses say Bicksler pulled out a knife. At that point, they say the security guard shot him.

Officials say the investigation is still early and ongoing, adding that no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.