Police: Security guard shot armed man at Oklahoma City dispensary

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say no arrests have been made in connection to a deadly shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a reported shooting at the Stability Cannabis Shop, located near I-40 and Meridian.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that one person had been rushed to a local hospital.

The victim, identified as 39-year-old Jobe Bicksler, was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that Bicksler went to the business, but was refused service. He left, but then came back and was stopped by security.

Following a verbal exchange, witnesses say Bicksler pulled out a knife. At that point, they say the security guard shot him.

Officials say the investigation is still early and ongoing, adding that no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report