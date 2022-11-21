OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City investigators say they are working a case where the occupants of two vehicles began shooting at each other near N.E. 50th and Post Rd.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

However, detectives say numerous rounds were fired.

On Monday, Oklahoma City police released photos of the two vehicles involved in the case.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.