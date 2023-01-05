Police released photos of two people they want to speak with in regards to a church theft

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a suspect accused of stealing from a local church.

On Dec. 26, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a theft at the Passion Iglacia Church, located in the 1400 block of S. Irving.

When police arrived at the scene, they met an employee who said several air conditioning units had been stolen on Christmas.

In all, three air conditioning units were missing.

Officials released photos of two people they would like to speak with in regards to the theft.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.