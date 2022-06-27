LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities with the Lawton Police Department are asking the public for surveillance footage that might have captured a shooting.

Investigators are looking into a shooting that took place Sunday morning in the 2500 block of Fort Sill Blvd.

Around 2:45 a.m., Lawton police responded to shots being fired in the area. Officials say one person was injured and rushed to a hospital.

Investigators say two other individuals showed up at the hospital separately that were related to the incident.

Now, officers are asking the public for footage on Fort Sill Blvd., between NW Rogers Lane and NW Cache Rd.

They are in need of footage between 2 a.m. on Sunday and 3:30 a.m.

If you could help, call the Criminal Investigations Division at (580) 581-3240.