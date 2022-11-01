UPDATE: Police say they have found the man’s family and have reunited them.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a young man who was walking in traffic early Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department found a young man walking in traffic near N.W. Expressway and Council Rd.

Investigators say the man, who appears to be between 16-years-old and 20-years-old, is non-communicative.

Authorities say he is unable to tell them who he is or give them any information about his family or home.

If you have any information on his identity or family, call 911.