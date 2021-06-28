Police seeking person of interest in deadly Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help solving an unsolved murder.

On February 20, Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting near N.W. 80th and Robinson.

When officers arrived, they learned that 17-year-old Prince Fuller had been shot. Tragically, the teenager died from his injuries.

Now, investigators are releasing surveillance video in the hopes that someone can help them solve the case.

On Saturday, police released video of a person of interest they would like to speak with in connection to Fuller’s murder.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

