OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a deadly hit-and-run.

On Friday, Nov. 4, Oklahoma City police and emergency crews were called to a hit-and-run crash near N.W. 10th and MacArthur Blvd.

When they arrived on the scene, they learned that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle that didn’t stay at the scene.

Sadly, the victim died six days later.

Now, Oklahoma City police say they have obtained surveillance footage that captured a white truck near the scene just moments after the crash.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the case.

If you have any information on the hit-and-run, or the truck, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.